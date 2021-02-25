Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,180 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at $157,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

