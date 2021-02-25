Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,450 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,873,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

