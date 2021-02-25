Summit Financial LLC Has $949,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.97. 38,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

