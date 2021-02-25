Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.