Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of SMU.UN traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,100. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

