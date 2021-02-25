Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Summit Materials stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

