Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

