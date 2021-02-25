Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,788 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.