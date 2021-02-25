Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 31,924 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,828,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

