Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $50.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,044.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,935.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,712.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

