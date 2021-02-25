Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 4,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,370. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.