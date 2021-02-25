SunCoke Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $594.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

