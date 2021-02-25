Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 9.2% After Earnings Miss

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $41.84. 3,932,158 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,315,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

