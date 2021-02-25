Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUN. UBS Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

SUN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

