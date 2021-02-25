Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Trading Down 5.4%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 2,146,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,758,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

