Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.67.

Shares of SPB opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

