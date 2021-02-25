Surgery Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,774% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

