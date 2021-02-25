Susan Vobejda Sells 3,296 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $781.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

