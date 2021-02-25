Susquehanna Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.49.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $579.96 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

