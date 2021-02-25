Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SZKMY stock opened at $190.19 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

