SVB Leerink Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Vericel stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,945,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

