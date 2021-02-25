SVB Leerink Trims Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Target Price to $90.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.