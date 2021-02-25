Swedbank Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swedbank grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $295,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

