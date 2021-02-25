Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,583,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 125,796 shares during the period. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

