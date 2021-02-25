Swiss National Bank Has $9.62 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $78,989,000.

CHNG opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

