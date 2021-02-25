Swiss National Bank Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in KBR by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 652,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 250,116 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

