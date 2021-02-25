Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of New Residential Investment worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

