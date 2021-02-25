Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Verint Systems worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.