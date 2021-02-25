Swiss National Bank Sells 3,900 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Popular worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 168,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 487,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Popular by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

