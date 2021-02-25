Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.