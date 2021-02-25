Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Separately, Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of SYKE opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

