Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

