Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.833-1.853 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

SYKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,220. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

