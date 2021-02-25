Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.79 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

