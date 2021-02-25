Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after buying an additional 535,094 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 192,520 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 498.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 3,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,308. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

