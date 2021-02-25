Tap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,125.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $23,125.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00698859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003552 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

