Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

