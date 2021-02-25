Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 235,004 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 19,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,621. The company has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

