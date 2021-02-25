Taurus Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

ADI stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

