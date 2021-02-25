Taurus Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

NYSE APD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $262.80. 6,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,502. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

