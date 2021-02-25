Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 95,600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,388. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.