TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%.

TC PipeLines stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TC PipeLines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

