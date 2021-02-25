TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TCF Financial traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 11943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCF. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.