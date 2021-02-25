TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.31 million, a PE ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

