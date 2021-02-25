TD Securities Boosts (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target to C$7.00

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

(NXE.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

