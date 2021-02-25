TD Securities Increases NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to $7.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NXE stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

