Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.70 and traded as high as C$34.07. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$32.27, with a volume of 6,448 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

