Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $248.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDOC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.85 and a 200 day moving average of $218.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

