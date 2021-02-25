Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $465.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $405.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

TFX stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.79. 7,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $4,556,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

