Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

